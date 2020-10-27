Crew evacuated from listing navy ship, two injuries reported

The 27-member crew of a Hellenic Navy minesweeper that was damaged in a collision outside the port of Piraeus on Tuesday morning has been evacuated, with reports indicating that at least two people are being treated for minor injuries.

The 57-meter Kallisto, which had sailed from the navy base of Salamina, started taking on water after being hit in the stern by Portuguese-flagged Maersk Launceston container ship at around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Kallisto started listing and four members of its crew were pulled out of the water by rescuers, Skai television reported.

An operation is under way to tow the ship to safety, while an investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.