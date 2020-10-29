BCA College’s “The Evolution of the Human Element in Shipping” webinar, taking place in the context of the Posidonia Web Forums, will discuss the key challenges associated with the recruitment, development and retention of seafarers and share best practices that help lead to enhanced people management processes and continuous improvement in business performance.



The panel participants of the event, which is scheduled to start on Thursday at 5 p.m. Greek time, are actively involved in the continuous development of seafarers and maritime professionals and are very much aware of the challenges of dealing with increasingly remote and diverse employees with different skill sets and behavioral competencies.



To find out more, go to live.bca.edu.gr/posidonia.