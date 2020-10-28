Looking at the 80 years since 1940, when it stood up to the forces of fascism in World War II, Greece’s course does not justify the often regretful self-pity that characterizes sentiments expressed about it in the present.

We are a country that has always fought on the right side of history.

What’s more, Greece participated – albeit with painful intermissions – in the freedom and prosperity achieved by the West.

Undoubtedly, Greece has gone on to do far better than all its neighbors in the region. And now it has reached a position where it can deal with threats on the basis of the strength that comes with being a European family member.

It has indeed come a long way since 1940. Greece has nothing to fear.