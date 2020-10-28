Eighty years onCOMMENT
Looking at the 80 years since 1940, when it stood up to the forces of fascism in World War II, Greece’s course does not justify the often regretful self-pity that characterizes sentiments expressed about it in the present.
We are a country that has always fought on the right side of history.
What’s more, Greece participated – albeit with painful intermissions – in the freedom and prosperity achieved by the West.
Undoubtedly, Greece has gone on to do far better than all its neighbors in the region. And now it has reached a position where it can deal with threats on the basis of the strength that comes with being a European family member.
It has indeed come a long way since 1940. Greece has nothing to fear.