Coercion is not enough to make the public comply with health safety regulations aimed at containing rising coronavirus infections. Even if you had enough police to assign an officer to every person in the country, maintaining public health order would not be ensured without an attitude of compliance, without conscientiousness.

This is one of the reasons why there is so much moral force in the stance adopted by public figures and, more generally, by all the country’s institutions.

In this respect, the Church of Greece and other religious institutions must contribute to the country’s effort by setting an example – without having to be told to do so – so that we do not have a repeat of the crowding seen in Thessaloniki during festivities in the northern port city on Monday.