In view of flagging turnover, retail companies are devising new ways to draw customers other than sales and other special offers.



The fall sales window opens this Sunday, November 1, and will last until November 14. Retailers are under no illusion that turnover will recover amid the second wave of the pandemic; what some have done is ensure the safety of their customers by arranging appointments for them to come to their stores, where there is a maximum number of shoppers allowed.



Customers can arrange the time of their visit on their smartphones and avoid crowds and congestion.