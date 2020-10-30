Active Citizens Fund to finance 45 projects in Greece

Citizens in towns and cities around the country will soon be able take a more active role in the decisions made by their municipal councils thanks to a series of projects backed by the Active Citizens Fund, which is financed by European Economic Area countries Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

The program is jointly managed in Greece by the Bodossaki Foundation and SolidarityNow.

Out of a total 3.5 million euros from the Active Citizens Fund, €1 million has been allocated for programs related to “increased citizens participation in civic activities” and €2.494 million for “increased support for human rights.”

In total, 45 projects will be funded across Greece.

“Civil society in Greece is extremely active,” Norwegian Ambassador Frode Overland Andersen told Kathimerini, insisting “they only need support in the organizational part and finding resources.”