Greek teams remained winless at the Europa League group stage after the second round of games on Thursday, but unlike AEK that lost to Leicester City at home, PAOK will be happy to return from Granada with a draw.

In its last game with coach Abel Ferreira on its bench, as the Portuguese is leaving Greece to manage Brazilian giant Palmeiras, PAOK snatched a 0-0 result at Granada that keeps its hopes of qualifying from the group intact.

PAOK has a good showing in the first half in Spain, with only the woodwork stopping it from opening the score; in the second half the hosts were the better team, but PAOK held on for the result that has taken it to two points from as many games.

In Athens Leicester capitalized on AEK’s defensive errors to win 2-1, with the Yellows being second-best for most of the game at the Olympic Stadium.

Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes the lead from the penalty spot. Hamza Choudhury made it 2-0 before half-time. Muamer Tankovic reduced AEK’s arrears shortly after the interval, but in the rest of the game Leicester looked more likely to restore its-two goal lead than AEK to equalize. This was AEK’s second loss in as many group games.

Next Thursday AEK is visiting Zorya Luhansk and PAOK will host PSV Eindhoven.