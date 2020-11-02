No Heroes | Athens | November 4

The Cine Doc initiative presents “No Heroes,” a Greek documentary by Giorgos Vitsaropoulos, at the French Institute, with English subtitles, on Wednesday, November 4. Over the course of seven months, Vitsaropoulos shadowed 10 basketball players from the Maroussi Wheelchair Basketball Team, recording their grueling training sessions as they prepared for the 2018/19 competitive season and presenting the challenges that lie both on and off the court. The screening starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be booked online at viva.gr or by phone at 11876.



French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki,

tel 210.339.8600