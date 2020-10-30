NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek schools to hold minute of silence for Samuel Paty

[REUTERS]

A minute of silence in memory of French teacher Samuel Paty, who was decapitated by a radical Islamist in Paris earlier in the month, will be observed by schools across the country on Monday, according to a circular issued on Friday by the Greek Education Ministry.

The request was made by French Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer during the informal meeting with his counterparts of member-states of the Council of Europe, hosted online by Greece, on Thursday and Friday. 

