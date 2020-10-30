New infections break fresh record with 1,690 cases

The number of new infections broke another record in Greece, after health authorities announced 1,690 infections on Wednesday, which drove the total number to 37,196.

This was the fourth day in a row that authorities reported more than 1,000 new cases.

Of these new cases, 35 were reported at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Another five patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 620. The median age of those who died was 79 years.

The total number of intubated patients rose to 128 (average age was 65), while 286 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 1,753,842 PCR tests and 68,896 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.

