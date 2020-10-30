The number of applications for inclusion in the Gefyra protection program for debtors with loans secured against their main residence has come to 152,000, with the deadline set by the Finance Ministry being on Saturday.

According to the available data, the combined value of the loans to be subsidized by the program comes to about 10 billion euros.

The ministry has budgeted the program’s tranch subsidies for this year at €108 million, plus another €280 million due for 2021; however, the final sum required will be determined by the assessment of the applications submitted, examining whether applicants fulfill the necessary criteria.

On Friday the ministry forwarded its request for the approval of the subsidy – regarding the terms of the program and not the amount to be disbursed – to the competition authorities of the European Commission.