Greece’s three mobile network operators, Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind, have entered the tender for the development of the country’s fifth-generation internet network (5G) after submitting applications on Friday in the first stage of the process for the rights to use the frequencies in four bandwidth zones.



Talk of a fourth bidder did not prove correct.



The interested parties can submit any objections before Tuesday, on which the regulator, EETT, will have to decide by Thursday, when the temporary short list for the second stage of the tender will be announced.



The final short list will be announced on November 11.