New restrictions in effect for November

Greece will shut down, for the first time since May, restaurants, bars, cafes, cinemas and gyms across a great part of the country after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the measures in a televised address toay, saying they will take effect Tuesday morning and last for the whole of November.

The areas affected are most of northern Greece and the Athens region.

Restaurants in these areas will only be offering takeaway and deliveries.

In the rest of the country, masks will become mandatory everywhere and a curfew be in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. University classes across the country will be remote.

In contrast to the spring lockdown, travel within the country will not be affected and retail shops will stay open.

Daily coronavirus cases surged over 1,000 this week, peaking at 1,690 Friday.

