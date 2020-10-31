CECL hosts US election forum
Online
The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) is on Monday holding an online event titled “The US Elections and the Possible Institutional Complications,” with the participation of New Democracy deputy Dimitris Keridis and SYRIZA MP and former foreign minister Giorgos Katrougalos.
The event can be viewed for free on Facebook and YouTube.
To find out more, visit www.cecl.gr.