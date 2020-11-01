Greece is being tested by crises that have their roots outside the country’s national borders. They are alien to the microcosm of domestic politics.

We are faced with historical challenges that make the myopic politics of yesterday appear redundant.

Political parties and, in fact, everyone with power to influence public opinion needs to show moderation.

More important than political gain – and certainly more important than television viewing – is public health.

The day after the pandemic must find us ready to reorganize the economy, not bruised and battered.