Fugitive convicted of murder nabbed in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Crime

A 36-year-old man convicted of murder who failed to return to Kassandra prison in northern Greece after being granted a furlough in February 2017 was arrested on Friday in the Thessaloniki suburb of Neapoli, police said on Saturday.

The convict was in a rented car when he was arrested and, according to police, had a pistol in his possession with ammunition in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

Officers also seized a forged police identity card.

The 36-year-old appeared before a prosecutor and was expected to be returned to Kassandra prison to continue serving a life sentence for murder, illegal weapons possession and extortion among other crimes.

