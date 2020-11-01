Acropolis Hill becomes wheelchair-friendly

Workers create a path to facilitate access to the monuments of the Acropolis in Athens for wheelchair users, elderly citizens and others with mobility problems. The project is being funded by the Onassis Foundation, which also paid for the acquisition of two electric cars that will be available for people with disabilities. "The disabled, the elderly and people with various problems have a right to see and admire the monuments of the Acropolis up close," the Culture Ministry said in a press release. The same sponsor has paid for the new lighting system for the archaeological site, which was unveiled on September 30, and a new elevator. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]