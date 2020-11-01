This year’s Black Friday promotional event will be like no other before it. The day of major offers by retailers, which this year falls on November 27, will be different due to the pandemic, and with two main distinguishing features: It will last even longer than usual and take place mostly online.

Some special offers have been already been advertised by chains in Greece as “Black Friday offers” since late October, so this November will likely be a Black Friday month.

The switch to mostly online offers constitutes the biggest challenge for retailers, after their order and delivery management systems were stretched during the spring quarantine period, with major delays reported then.

“At peak times for electronic commerce during the lockdown we would make 10,000-12,000 shipments per day. Now we are expecting three times as many,” a top official at a leading electrical and electronic goods chain tells Kathimerini. He adds that the biggest retailers, mainly those involved in the tech products sector, have already started their dry runs for Black Friday, so as to be as ready as possible to handle a huge number of orders.