All top four teams in the Super League recorded wins this weekendm with Aris, Olympiakos and AEK scoring close victories at home and PAOK collecting three points on the road for the first time this season.

Aris is on 16 points from six games after beating visiting Asteras Tripolis 1-0 on Sunday, through a Triantafyllos Pasalidis own goal.

Ahmed Hassan scored twice within seven minutes to give Olympiakos a 2-0 win over Apollon Smyrnis on Saturday. The Reds are on 13 points from five games.

AEK has the same points tally, but from six games, thanks to its 2-1 comeback triumph over OFI Crete. The visitors led early on via Fabio Sturgeon, but AEK took all three points with goals from Ionuts Nedelcearu and Yevhen Shakhov.

PAOK follows with 12 points from six matches, after leaving it late to beat host Panetolikos 3-1 at Agrinio. Karol Swiderski opened the score for PAOK, Gboly Ariyibi equalized for the hosts, before a spectacular freekick by Nika Ninua and a penalty kick by Antonio Colak.

Volos joined PAOK on 12 points, but from seven matches, drawing 1-1 at home with Thessaly rival Larissa, while PAS Giannina produced the upset of the weekend with its 2-0 win at Atromitos.



Panathinaikos has climbed to ninth, with six points in as many games, after finally scoring its first win in this Super League. Carlitos scored twice for two 2-0 win of Laszlo Boloni’s Greens at Lamia on Saturday.