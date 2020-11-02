Thessaloniki heading for lockdown

Greek authorities are mulling additional measures to contain a precipitous rise in coronavirus infections in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

Speaking during a visit at the city’s AHEPA University Hospital on Monday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that stricter curbs were necessary, after 1,300 new cases were registered over the weekend.

Sources say the city is likely to go into lockdown with authorities imposing restrictions similar to those that went into effect during the first Covid-19 wave in March.

According to the same sources, a curfew is likely to be imposed after 8 or 9 p.m.

“I understand the stress and the fatigue,” Kikilias said, “but public health comes first and foremost.”

“The government did sound the warning bell in time, but some people turned a deaf ear. We are obliged to limit the spread,” he said.

