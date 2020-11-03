NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens’ first mosque opens its doors after 14-year wait - Exclusive footage

APOSTOLOS LAKASAS
  • mosque_web
  • mosque3_web

TAGS: Religion

Athens’ first ever official mosque began operating on Monday, welcoming Muslims for prayer after a 14-year wait since procedures were first launched. 

“A long effort by successive governments since 2006, when Law 3512 was passed, has been completed. Greece sends a clear message inside and outside the country, of democracy, religious freedom and respect,” said General Secretary of Religions Giorgos Kalantzis.

Prayers were held at the mosque, located at 144 Iera Odos in the Votanikos district, in strict adherence to social distancing rules and other safety measures enforced across Greece to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The mosque’s first imam is Moroccan-born Zaki Mohammed, 49, a Greek citizen. 

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.