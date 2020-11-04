PM to announce second lockdown for Greece, sources say

Greece is expected to become the latest European country to go into a second nationwide lockdown as of Friday, according to sources, as cases of Covid-19 have soared in recent weeks.

The news comes after the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced on Wednesday a record number of new infections, with 2,646 new cases.

The Prime Minister’s office announced earlier on Wednesday that Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a televised press briefing about developments with the coronavirus in the country on Thursday.

Infectious diseases professor and member of the government's advisory committee on the virus, Sotiris Tsiodras, will participate in the briefing.

The statements will be made at noon.

