Three Turks arrested over fake Greek IDs
Three Turkish nationals were arrested in downtown Athens on Wednesday night for possession of fake Greek identity cards.
The suspects were discovered during a random stop-and-search encounter with officers of the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit.
During questioning at Athens’ Security sub-directorate, the suspects claimed that they fled Turkey because they were being persecuted for being supporters of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
Two of the three men said they were former officers, a claim that was confirmed by police.