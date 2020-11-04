Three Turkish nationals were arrested in downtown Athens on Wednesday night for possession of fake Greek identity cards.

The suspects were discovered during a random stop-and-search encounter with officers of the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit.

During questioning at Athens’ Security sub-directorate, the suspects claimed that they fled Turkey because they were being persecuted for being supporters of the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Two of the three men said they were former officers, a claim that was confirmed by police.