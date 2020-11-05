Cyprus bringing back overnight curfew

Cyprus is bringing back an island-wide, overnight curfew in a bid to curb a surge of new COVID-19 infections that authorities worry could overburden the country's health care system.

The curfew, which is to take effect Friday, orders bars, restaurants, shopping malls and cafes to shut by 10:30 p.m.

The only exceptions to the curfew will be for anyone who's on the job and for emergency medical reasons. A 10-person maximum for gatherings at home or any public space — except in bars and restaurants — is part of the effort.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou also announced a ban on all kids' sports and social activities, and the closure of indoor and outdoor playgrounds as well as gyms.

President Nicos Anastasiades warned in a televised address that the spread of the coronavirus is on the verge of getting out of hand.

[AP]