Ministry pushing on with electronic balloting for teachers’ elections

The Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) has green-lighted electronic voting for Saturday’s elections to select teachers’ representatives, Greece’s Education Ministry said on Thursday, responding to unions who questioned the integrity of the process.

Greece’s primary school teachers' federation (DOE) and secondary school teachers' union (OLME) have claimed that the process is “undemocratic” and called on their members appointed in the electoral committee to resign and all teachers to abstain from the elections.

OLME also warned it will hold strikes and suggested it would resort to legal action against the ministry.

The same view was shared by ADEDY, Greece's umbrella civil servants' union.

“No matter how disappointing the stance of the DOE (umbrella union) and OLME is on this issue, it will not bend the will of the ministry to leave behind anachronistic ideas or pretexts and move forward,” the ministry said in a press release.

A total of 170,000 teachers are called to participate in the election, the first to be held electronically through the Zeus system, which is operated by the public National Infrastructures for Research and Technology.