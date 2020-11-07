Who wouldn’t want the country’s public hospitals to be equipped with more intensive care beds? Who wouldn’t want more doctors to be hired? There is no doubt that Greece’s National Health System needs to be strengthened further, but the argument that more ICU beds would have helped us avert a second lockdown simply lacks conviction.

Given the transmission of the virus over the past weeks – which would test the capabilities of even the most advanced health systems in Europe – a nationwide lockdown was just a matter of time.

It was to be expected that the opposition would seek to outbid the government in its pledges. But such tactics are ridiculous, even if they are occasionally facilitated by the government’s communication blunders.