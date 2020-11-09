Online learning hits snag

Greece’s virtual classes hit a snag as soon as they restarted Monday, as thousands of middle and high school students experienced problems signing into the online educational platform.

Education Ministry sources told Kathimerini that problems were most likely caused by Webex, the video-conferencing app used for the online courses, adding that ministry networks were fully operational.

With middle and high schools in lockdown, it is mandatory for students to participate in remote classes, according to a series of circulars issued by the ministry.