The exposure of public figures on social media often borders on the farcical. However, when public health is at stake, even farce can be dangerous.

Academics that spread unsubstantiated rumors or former ministers who brag that they will get through the lockdown partying with friends, are not just colorful. Their attitude can fuel skepticism and popularize a lax attitude. As a result, they undermine the collective effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s political parties must cast shame on any instances of antisocial behavior. Their responsibility outweighs that of specific individuals.