Turkey extends Navtex of Oruc Reis

Turkey has issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) for the continuation of survey activities of its Oruc Reis vessel.

The new Navtex issued Wednesday reserves an area south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo through November 23 as the current Navtex expires on November 14.



During a telephone conversation Sunday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that there can be no talks between the two sides unless Turkey withdraws the Oruc Reis from the area, diplomatic sources said.