COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Obstacles to investment

COMMENT

One of the biggest challenges to Greece’s economic recovery is governments’ habit of constantly changing investment rules. It is a perennial phenomenon that discourages investors who demand reliability and stability.

When the changes are designed to have a retroactive effect, meanwhile, the results can be devastating.

A government that prides itself on its investment strategy needs to learn from the past instead of harming the prospects of certain sectors in which there seems to be lively investor interest, both Greek and foreign.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.