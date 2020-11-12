One of the biggest challenges to Greece’s economic recovery is governments’ habit of constantly changing investment rules. It is a perennial phenomenon that discourages investors who demand reliability and stability.

When the changes are designed to have a retroactive effect, meanwhile, the results can be devastating.

A government that prides itself on its investment strategy needs to learn from the past instead of harming the prospects of certain sectors in which there seems to be lively investor interest, both Greek and foreign.