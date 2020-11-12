Greek authorities may decide in the coming days to close primary schools in Thessaloniki if the gap between hospital admissions and discharges in the city does not close significantly.

Authorities are also monitoring the number of new infections.

The issue was discussed by Civil Protection on Wednesday during a meeting on developments with the pandemic. Infections in schools remain low (below 1%) but commuting to schools creates a wider mobility in the city that has come under scrutiny.

This is expected to be the main criterion that will decide when the city lockdown will end, although the current deadline of November 30 seems unlikely.