Greek food products on show in China
Greek food and drink companies presented more than 100 products at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 5-10.
Enterprise Greece, which was in charge of organizing the Greek exhibitors, said in a statement on Thursday that besides presenting Greek exporters’ products to the Chinese market, it organized a winetasting event for Greek Master Class wines with internationally renowned wine educator Fongyee Walker.