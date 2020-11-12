BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek food products on show in China

TAGS: Food, Special Event

Greek food and drink companies presented more than 100 products at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 5-10.

Enterprise Greece, which was in charge of organizing the Greek exhibitors, said in a statement on Thursday that besides presenting Greek exporters’ products to the Chinese market, it organized a winetasting event for Greek Master Class wines with internationally renowned wine educator Fongyee Walker.

