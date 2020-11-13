The US Congress recently asked the State Department for a report on Turkish violations of Greek sovereignty. The answer it basically got was that the State Department could not express an opinion on this issue. It was a response that effectively covers up Turkey’s aggression in the Aegean Sea and the East Mediterranean.

We have to wonder how the authorities in Washington can overlook even the most blatant violations, such as the overflights over the Greek islands.

If the much-touted strategic partnership between Greece and the United States means anything, it should be based on tangible benefits for both sides.

The report can only be described as a major faux pas on the part of Washington.