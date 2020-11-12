The government is speeding up three privatization projects, despite the raging pandemic.



Energy and Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told an online conference on Thursday that the start of the process for the concession of a 49% stake in the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) will kick off in the first 10 days of next month.



It will follow the start of the tender for the Larco General Mining & Metallurgical Company (pictured) toward the end of this month, while the government will also clarify the regulatory framework concerning the underground gas reserve off Kavala, in eastern Macedonia.