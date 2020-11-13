Inmate dies from Covid-19 as infections in Diavata prison climb to 108

[Intime News]

An inmate from Diavata prison in northern Greece died in hospital on Friday after being infected with Covid-19, as confirmed infections in the penitentiary rose to 108.

The 69-year-old man, who was being treated in Papageorgiou Hospital, had serious underlying illnesses. He was first admitted on November 7, after which his health deteriorated.

As for the remaining cases, 100 are inmates and eight are employees, all of whom have been quarantined and remain asymptomatic.

The first infection was an employee in Diavata who was confirmed on October 20. By November 6, the new infections had risen to 65.

On the same day teams from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) conducted 160 spot tests among inmates and tested all 98 employees.