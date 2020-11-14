After disputing Speaker Kostas Tasoulas' announcement that Parliament donated 50 intensive care unit beds to Sotiria Hospital in Athens on Thursday, SYRIZA lawmaker Pavlos Polakis on Friday posted a video on social media showing his visit to said institution without wearing a mask.

The former deputy health minister of Alexis Tsipras’ SYRIZA government said in the video that the hospital’s ICU “sub-units” do not work, have far fewer beds and are understaffed. The Health Ministry responded in a statement saying Polakis “saw 50 functional beds, in which 15 of our fellow citizens are already being treated. He did not believe the Parliament speaker. He did not believe the hospital director. But he believed his lies. Let him apologize now.”

Polakis caused an uproar last week when he posted a photo of himself with friends dining together without wearing masks and failing to observe physical distancing rules.