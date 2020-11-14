Education minister expected to announce school closures
INTIME
Online
Education Minister Niki Kerameus will make announcements about the operation of elementary schools at noon.
The minister is expected to announce that elementary schools will close from Monday, in line with health experts' recommendations.
Junior and senior high schools have already closed and all lessons are remote, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Elementary schools have remained open thus far, but experts have noted the need to limit movement, especially of the parents.