Innovative ideas for tourism accommodation

TAGS: Special Event, Tourism

One week before the start of the 100% Hotel Show, the annual event for hoteliers and the hospitality sector that this year is being held online on November 23-27, about 30 companies are showcasing online their innovative solutions at the 100% Pre-Opening Week.

This will allow hoteliers, architects and other tourism professionals to familiarize themselves with this year’s new ideas and arrange their on-camera meetings for the week starting November 23.

The presentations are taking place at the 100% Hotel Show’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 210.940.8714 or visit www.hotelshow.gr.

