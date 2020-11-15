Workers entering the Greek labor market from January 1, 2022 will be obliged to have auxiliary social security, unless they are under 35 years old, even if they are freelancers or farmers, Deputy Labor and Social Affairs Minister Panos Tsakloglou told Kathimerini’s Roula Salourou in an interview.



This forms part of the government’s social security reform that will be orientated toward economic growth. He stressed that "the state will still be responsible for the new system, this will not be conceded to private entities," adding that society should start viewing social security from the viewpoint of young workers too.