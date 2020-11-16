Five metro stations to close on Tuesday

[Intime News]

Five metro station in central Athens will close as of noon on Tuesday by order of the Greek Police (ELAS), as part of the security measures put in place for the anniversary of the 1973 Polytechnic student uprising.

The stations in question are Syntagma, Panepistimio, Omonoia, Evangelismos and Megaro Moussikis.

As of 12 p.m., train carriages will pass through those stations without making a stop.

ELAS issued on Sunday a four-day ban on gatherings of more than four person aimed at preventing marches on November 17 amid a surge in coronavirus infections.