82 pct of Covid ICU beds full

Almost 82 percent of intensive care beds set aside at Greece’s coronavirus referral hospitals for Covid-19 patients with serious symptoms are full, with the problem being most acute in northern Greece, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, of Greece’s 624 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, 510 are currently occupied and just 114 are free, a rate of 18 percent.

Attica currently has 214 Covid ICU beds, of which 161 are currently occupied, a free bed rate of 25 percent.

The free bed rate in Thessaloniki, however, is just 6 percent, with 199 coronavirus ICU beds occupied out of a total of 211.

Greece has a total of 1,203 ICU beds, of which 950 are occupied.