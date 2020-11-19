Remote primary school lessons get off to bumpy start

Remote learning for kindergarten and elementary school pupils started on Thursday with problems, with parents complaining that children were unable to access the system and missed most of the lesson. Others reported connection issues or said that the network was slow. The Education Ministry conceded there were sporadic problems due to network overload, noting, however, that about 47,000 departments corresponding to 700,000 kindergarten and primary school pupils were connected – including all primary school pupils. There were reportedly no problems at private schools, which about 40,000 children attend. Minister Niki Kerameus announced that access by phone (landline or mobile) to Webex platform will now be free. [Nikos Halkiopoulos/InTime News]