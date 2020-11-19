Bodossaki Foundation donates 14 ultra-cold freezers for Covid-19 vaccine storage

The Bodossaki Foundation on Thursday announced a donation of 14 ultra-cold freezers to Greece's national health system to be used for the storage of new vaccines against the coronavirus when they arrive.

The special freezers guarantee the very low temperatures (below -70 degrees on the Celsius scale) which are necessary for the correct preservation of some of the vaccines.

The Bodossaki Foundation's donation will support the health ministry's effort to create special warehouses equipped with deep freezers with a 360 to 600 lt capacity each.

The new freezers will be delivered immediately to make them available as soon as the first doses of the vaccines arrive in Greece.

After the end of the pandemic, the new equipment will remain at the disposal of public hospitals for preserving other medicines.