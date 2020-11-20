Ruhl’s Eurydice | November 22

Acclaimed theater director, translator and artistic director Dimitris Tarlow will be streaming his much-anticipated production of Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice” live from the Poreia Theater on Sunday, December 22, starting at 9 p.m. The award-winning American playwright’s take on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus focuses on the character of his wife to explore the notions of love, life and death from a contemporary perspective. Described as an “underground musical,” Tarlow’s Greek adaptation of the play features original music by Katerina Polemi and stars Kora Karvouni, Giannis Dalianis and Laertis Malkotsis. For details and registration, go to poreiatheatre.com.