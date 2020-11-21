Turkey issues Navtex extending Oruc Reis activities through Nov. 29

Turkey has issued another navigational telex, or Navtex, for the continuation of survey activities of the Oruc Reis vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean through November 29.



The Navtex, which was released Saturday by the Antalya station, reserves an area extending up to 6 nautical miles south of the island of Kastellorizo.



‘Grey zones’



Earlier on Saturday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated his country’s long-standing claims on the existence of “grey zones” in the Aegean Sea.



Speaking during a visit to Turkish defense company Tusas, Akar attacked critics for portraying the activities of Oruc Reis as a “provocation or as an escalation of tensions.”



“This is not about ethics. They ignore moves and actions which they carry out around islands which are by no means under Greek sovereignty,” he said.