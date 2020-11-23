Protection of five key Greek products in Chinese market

The European Council on Monday adopted a decision on the conclusion of the agreement between the European Union and China on cooperation on and protection of geographical indications (GIs) of 100 products from each side.



The list of 100 EU products includes Greece’s feta cheese, Samos wines, Lasithi olive oil, Kalamata olives and Chios masticha, as well as Cyprus’ zivania brandy.



“It’s the first time we have signed an agreement with China for the mutual protection of geographical indications. European products will be better protected in the Chinese market with respect to similar products which do not have the origin indicated by that geographical indication. This will help European exports to China and strengthen their market position,” stated Peter Altmaier, Germany’s federal minister for economic affairs and energy and president of the Trade Council.