Three top models, activists join forces for humanity in Vogue Greece

Supermodels Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel have joined forces on the cover of Vogue Greece’s December issue. Posing in a black-and-white editorial shot by Robert Papier, Shayk, Smalls and Swanepoel also discuss the value of activism and their personal involvement in good and necessary causes, in an issue billed as a “homage to humanity.”

Shayk is a volunteer at the River Fund, assisting those in need, while Smalls, a Black Lives Matter supporter, is co-founder of Donate My Wage. Meanwhile, Swanepoel is assisting Mothers2Mothers, an initiative aiming at preventing HIV transmission from mothers to children in Africa.

Under the general title “Human After All,” Vogue Greece’s December issue examines the year that changed the world, highlighting the challenges that became a springboard for actions and initiatives for the common good, as well as for self-introspection and reflection.

The new issue also features interviews with “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy, Balmain’s artistic director Olivier Rousteing and actor Yiannis Stankoglou.

Vogue Greece’s December issue hits newsstands on Sunday, November 29, along with Kathimerini.