We have seen “holistic plans” for the economy before, but never such thorough plans.

Most of the points raised in the so-called Pissarides Report on a long-term growth strategy for Greece (named after Cypriot Nobel Laureate Sir Christopher Pissarides who chaired the committee of experts that authored it) have been common knowledge for years.

But it is certain that they will again stumble on reactions and fears over the political cost – which is summed up in the phrase that “now is not the time for difficult issues.”

There will never be – and there never has been – a better time for change.