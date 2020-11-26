Greece marks Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

Women protest in Syntagma Square, central Athens on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with a banner reading that the lockdown won't protect them from the pandemic of violence. Marking the day, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Greece’s first woman president, stressed the need for "a change in family and societal paradigms" through education and counseling. "It will take time to debunk the stereotypes that originate in gender inequality and which ideologically underpin the phenomenon, often stigmatizing the victim instead of the culprit, fostering a collective tolerance toward actions that are immoral and reprehensible," she said. [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]