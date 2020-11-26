NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
City of Athens launches cleanup campaign

Athens municipal authority crews embarked on a cleanup campaign this week, removing thousands of posters from walls and columns on streets in the city center as part of what it says is an ongoing effort to spruce up the capital.

Similar actions are also planned for neighborhoods in seven districts of Athens facing the same problems.​​​​

